DARK WATERS FBI Investigating a ‘Suspected Homicide’ on Cruise Ship The vessel returned to the Port of Galveston after setting sail a day earlier. Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle, Getty Images # 2

The FBI is investigating a “suspected homicide” aboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship. The vessel returned to the Port of Galveston in Texas on Monday after setting sail a day earlier. “As is customary with crimes aboard a cruise ship, an FBI Maritime Liaison Agent based out of Texas City Resident Agency is coordinating with the US Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the cruise line,” the FBI’s Houston field office said in a statement. An MSC Cruises spokesperson said the company is “cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston.” The cruise has since left the port and resumed its seven-day excursion to Mexico and Honduras. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

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