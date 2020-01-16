FBI Visits Home of Trump Donor Who Allegedly Stalked Marie Yovanovitch: Report
FBI investigators reportedly went to the home of Robert Hyde on Thursday, just two days after publicly released documents implicated the Connecticut congressional candidate in an alleged effort to surveil and oust former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from her post. CNN reported that agents were seen at Hyde’s Weatogue, Connecticut, home early Thursday morning and they later went to his business in Avon, which was confirmed by a law enforcement official. A series of WhatsApp messages from March 2019 show that Hyde, who is a former marine and a donor to Trump, communicated with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas about Yovanovitch’s location. “They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde wrote to Parnas. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price.” “Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money… what I was told,” Hyde wrote in a separate message. The texts came amid Giuliani’s push to oust Yovanovitch and his effort to dig up dirt on Trump’s political rivals.