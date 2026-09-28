SUGAR SHOCK FDA Recalls Potentially Contaminated Ingredient 1.7 million pounds of the product have been flagged for possible contamination. ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The FDA has sounded the alarm, recalling 1.7 million pounds of light brown and powdered sugar due to suspected contamination. The recall was upgraded to a Class II recall in September, meaning the contaminant could cause temporary health effects. United Sugar Producers and Refiners of Minneapolis initiated the recall in August after finding undeclared wheat kernels. The recall affected Target’s Good & Gather cookie brand and the United and Crystal sugar brands. The contaminated sugar was sold in consumer-and commercial-size packaging in Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The FDA urged customers to return or throw away the sugar, and said those with wheat allergies or sensitivities should avoid the recalled product. The FDA has reported about 950 food recalls this year through mid-September 2026. Walmart products have also been involved in several contamination recalls this year, including Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine with possible Listeria contamination and Great Value frozen fruit with possible E. coli contamination.

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