FDA Wary of Gynecology Machine

The FDA on Thursday issued a statement discouraging the use of a machine that removes uteruses because it “poses a risk of spreading unsuspected cancerous tissue, notably uterine sarcomas, beyond the uterus.” The procedure known as “laparoscopic power morcellation” removes uteruses and uterine fibroids through incisions. The FDA warning came after a Philadelphia couple campaigned against the device. Anesthesiologist Amy Reed found she had stage-four leiomyosarcoma, which was discovered soon after having a hysterectomy using the device.