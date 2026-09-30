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ONE HOUR FROM DEATH

Court Halts Tennessee Woman’s Execution at 11th Hour

Christa Pike was set to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.

A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US., obtained by Reuters on September 30, 2026.

J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

By Evgenia Anastasakos

A federal appeals court blocked the execution of a woman on Tennessee’s death row just an hour before it was set to be carried out, NBC News reports. In 1995, 18-year-old Christa Pike and two accomplices tortured and killed a classmate, 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pike, now 50, has been on death row for more than three decades and was set to be executed Wednesday morning. However, at the last minute, judges decided to review allegations from Pike’s legal team about her experiences of childhood sexual abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. Being held down during the execution, her lawyers wrote, could create “severe mental suffering and superadded psychological terror.” Pike’s lawyers also say her age at the time of the crime should have been considered in her sentencing. The court said it will “properly analyze the parties’ fully briefed arguments and resolve the issues on the merits,” but did not specify how long the execution may be delayed.

Read it at NBC News

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