ONE HOUR FROM DEATH Court Halts Tennessee Woman’s Execution at 11th Hour Christa Pike was set to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years. J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

A federal appeals court blocked the execution of a woman on Tennessee’s death row just an hour before it was set to be carried out, NBC News reports. In 1995, 18-year-old Christa Pike and two accomplices tortured and killed a classmate, 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pike, now 50, has been on death row for more than three decades and was set to be executed Wednesday morning. However, at the last minute, judges decided to review allegations from Pike’s legal team about her experiences of childhood sexual abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. Being held down during the execution, her lawyers wrote, could create “severe mental suffering and superadded psychological terror.” Pike’s lawyers also say her age at the time of the crime should have been considered in her sentencing. The court said it will “properly analyze the parties’ fully briefed arguments and resolve the issues on the merits,” but did not specify how long the execution may be delayed.

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