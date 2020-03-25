Federal Judge Scolds Art Firm for Claiming ‘Infringing Unicorns’ Trial Is an Emergency Amid Pandemic
A federal judge has scolded a Spanish company for pushing to have an urgent hearing over counterfeit unicorns despite the global pandemic, The Chicago Tribune reports. Art Ask Agency—a Spanish company that licenses “life-like portrayals” of fantasy characters—filed two motions to hold a hearing in their lawsuit against Chinese companies that are allegedly selling counterfeits of their products after U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger delayed the court date for one month “to protect the health and safety of our community” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company pushed back, citing the “irreparable injury” it would have to suffer if the court “does not hold a hearing and immediately put a stop to the infringing unicorns and the knock-off elves,” according to Seeger. Despite the company’s best efforts, Seeger said waiting a few weeks wouldn't hurt the plaintiffs—other than the companies potentially selling “a few more counterfeit products” in an economic downturn caused by the virus. “One wonders if the fake fantasy products are experiencing brisk sales at the moment,” the judge wrote. The hearing remains delayed and is scheduled for April 13.