Federal Prosecutor in California Fatally Shot Wife, Then Himself: Police

California authorities are reportedly investigating a murder-suicide after a 43-year-old federal prosecutor fatally shot his wife on Sunday in their home before turning the gun on himself. The recently wed couple, Timothy Delgado and Tamara Delgado, 45, were found dead in their Granite Bay home after Tamara’s parents asked the sheriff’s office to do a welfare check on the couple, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement. Timothy was reportedly an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento.