Feds Bust Militia Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Overthrow Government: Affidavit

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced the arrest of six men who allegedly plotted with a militia group to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The half a dozen men were arrested Wednesday night after the FBI and Michigan State Police reportedly spent hours raiding a Hartland, Michigan, home. As part of the alleged plot, the group joined forces with members of a Michigan militia, with whom they discussed attacking the state Capitol building, storming a police facility, and kidnapping Whitmer outside her vacation home, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit, as first reported by The Detroit News. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

The individuals named in the complaint include Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

The affidavit states that through an informant, the FBI became aware that several men, including Croft and Fox, were discussing “the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components.” During these discussions, the two agreed to “unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.” One action was kidnapping Whitmer outside one of her homes, according to the affidavit.

“Snatch and grab, man,” Fox allegedly said in a recorded call from Jul 2020. “Grab the fuckin’ Governor. Just grab the bitch. Because at that point, we do that, dude—it’s over.”

The news comes after a difficult week in Whitmer’s tenure as governor. A decision from the Michigan Supreme Court last Friday effectively knocked down the emergency powers she had been using to try and fight back against the pandemic amid Republican opposition to her decisions.

The first term Democrat offered stinging criticism of the courts actions in the days that followed, even as Republicans celebrated what they felt was a powerful check on the governor’s executive power in managing the pandemic. The hope was that Whitmer would now have to work more with the GOP controlled legislative chambers in the state’s approach to the pandemic.

Along with 13 other people, Crox and Fox gathered in Dublin, Ohio, to discuss their schemes, talking about “creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” investigators said. During that meeting, the group bounced around several different ways to achieve their goals—some peaceful, others violent, according to the affidavit.

At one point, several members brought up state authorities they believed were violating the Constitution, including the “government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.” As part of their efforts to overthrow these governments, Fox allegedly reached out to a Michigan based militia group that was already being monitored by the FBI and local authorities. According to the affidavit, the militia group had previously attempted to obtain “the addresses of local law-enforcement officers.”

Their plot came to the attention of law enforcement when a member of the group grew concerned that they planned to “target and kill police officers” and reached out to federal authorities, ultimately agreeing to become an informant. That informant confirmed that militia groups periodically met for field training exercises in a remote property in Michigan. The affidavit states the group attempted to construct IEDs twice during their trainings, using “black powder, balloons, a fuse, and BBs for shrapnel.” The devices, however, were faulty and were never able to detonate as planned.

During one June 14 training, which included firearm and tactical drills, Fox was allegedly introduced to one of the militia’s founders over the phone, the affidavit states. That introduction led to various meetings with militia-group members throughout the month of June, including one “at a Second Amendment rally at the State Capitol” in Lansing.

“In an effort to recruit more members for the operation, Fox told Garbin and [the informant] he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces,” the affidavit states. According to investigators, the group also discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility and even Whitmer’s vacation home.

In a June 14 call recorded by the informant, Fox said he needed “200 men” to storm the Capitol building before Election Day and take hostages, including Whitmer. “Fox explained they would try the Governor of Michigan for ‘treason,’” the affidavit states.

Six days later, several group members met at one of Fox’s businesses in Grand Rapids, convening in a basement that could only be accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug, according to federal investigators. During the meeting, Fox allegedly revealed the Michigan State Capitol attack would also include the use of “Molotov cocktails” to destroy police cars. They agreed to one July meeting to conduct firearms and tactical training, the affidavit states.

Fox allegedly used a private Facebook group to complain about the judicial system and Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions—including the state’s control over “the opening of gyms.” In one call, he referred to Whitmer as “this tyrant bitch” before stating: “I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something. You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.”

The affidavit states that on June 27, Fox met with the informant to discuss their ongoing plot, stressing their “best opportunity to adduct Governor Whitmer would be when she was arriving at, or leaving, either her personal vacation home or the Governor’s official summer residence.” After kidnapping the governor, Whitmer would stand “trial” in Wisconsin, he allegedly insisted.

“Fox suggested they get a realtor to help them find the exact location of the vacation home and collect information on the surrounding homes and structures,” the affidavit states. “Fox discussed the importance of knowing the layout of the yard, homes, and security. Fox stated they needed to map out the surrounding property and gates, and they needed plumbers and electricians to help them read blueprints to refine their strategy. Fox also suggested recruiting an engineer or ‘IT [Information Technology] guy,’ a ‘demo guy,’ and other ‘operators.’”

The next day, Fox told the informant over the phone he had narrowed down his attack targets to Whitmer’s vacation home, allegedly telling him: “We about to be busy ladies and gentlemen . . . This is where the Patriot shows up. Sacrifices his time, money, blood sweat and tears . . . it starts now so get fucking prepared!!”