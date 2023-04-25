British American Tobacco Hid North Korea Business for Years: Feds
SMOKED
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. have charged British American Tobacco (BAT) with violating U.S. sanctions on North Korea, as well as bank fraud, for helping Pyongyang skirt restrictions meant to freeze it out of the global banking system. In a charging document unsealed Tuesday, BAT is accused of structuring transactions with North Korean state-owned companies it partnered with “in order to obfuscate [its] sales to North Korea, and therefore caused U.S. financial institutions, including the U.S. banks, to process correspondent U.S. dollar transactions for [its] benefit. Had those financial institutions known the transactions originated in North Korea, they would not have processed those transfers.” BAT, which is set to plead guilty to three criminal charges, according to court records, claimed it had pulled out of North Korea in 2007. However, U.S. prosecutors alleged the company continued doing business with the so-called Hermit Kingdom from 2009 until at least 2017.