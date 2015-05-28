Feds Indict Ex-Speaker of the House

CHEAT SHEET
Dennis Hastert, the former Speaker of the House, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February. The former Republican congressman from Illinois is charged with trying to dodge reporting requirements concerning withdrawals from banks and lying to the FBI about paying off victims of “prior bad acts.” The nature of the “bad acts” is not disclosed in the indictment, but Hastert is accused of paying one person $3.5 million. The indictment does not allege Hastert engaged in this behavior while in Congress.