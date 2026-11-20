BUGGING OUT FEMA Staff Ordered to Stay Home Due to Bed Bug Infestation It isn’t the first government agency to face a bug problem. STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq # 2

The Federal Emergency Management Agency ordered staff to work from home on Thursday because of a bed bug infestation at its Washington, D.C., headquarters. In an email obtained by CNN, the agency told employees that the offices would be closed for an “urgent pest control treatment” to “address an active pest issue.” The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, told CNN that the incident “is currently limited to a few offices inside the building.” This summer, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service—part of the Department of Agriculture—also battled a bed bug infestation at its Maryland office. Employees were sent home for several days while the building was fumigated, then again when lingering gas made some workers sick. After their return, several told the Washington Sun that the bugs were still there.

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