FIFA Suspends Spanish Football Chief Amid Kissing Uproar

Embattled Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days following outrage over the kiss he planted on player Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup win. FIFA said it had suspended Rubiales “from all football-related activities at national and international level.” “This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days,” pending a disciplinary proceeding. Spain’s football federation has stood by its president, who says the kiss was consensual, and threatened legal action to defend him.