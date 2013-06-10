Fifth Santa Monica Victim Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Marcela Franco, 26, one of the people shot by a gunman who opened fire at Santa Monica College on Friday, died Sunday. Franco had just enrolled in summer classes at the school and was in her father’s SUV when she was killed. Her father, Carlos Navarro Franco, 68, a groundskeeper at the college, was also killed in the rampage. Police are still searching for the reason why John Zawahri, 23, went on the shooting rampage through Santa Monica, which culminated at the college. Before going on the rampage, Zawahri allegedly killed his father and brother and then set their home on fire. Zawahri was shot and killed by police officers on the scene.