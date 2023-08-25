Fighter Jets Intercept Aircraft Violating Airspace Near Biden’s Vacation Spot
WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME
Two U.S. military fighter jets and a Coast Guard helicopter intercepted a civilian aircraft that “violated a Temporary Flight Restriction” on Friday near Lake Tahoe, Nevada—where President Joe Biden is on vacation. In a statement, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said around 7:50 a.m. local time, the jets released flares to alert the pilot and escorted the aircraft out from the area. “During this event, the fighter aircraft dispensed flares – that may have been visible to the public – to gain attention from the pilot,” the statement read. “Flares were employed with the highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. The flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to people on the ground when dispensed.” NORAD also said it uses a complex network of radars, satellites, and fighter jets to flag aircrafts and respond to violations. The White House confirmed to CNN that “the situation was resolved without incident.”