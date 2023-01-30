CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Firefighters Find Man on Fire in Walmart Bathroom

    SCARY

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A cart sits outside a Walmart store on Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Firefighters in Kansas were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market late Saturday where they found a man on fire in the restroom, an official said. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Topeka at around 8:15 p.m. “Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom,” Topeka city government spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said. “TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual.” The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spiker added. The circumstances around how the fire started are being investigated.

    Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal