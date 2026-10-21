TENSE LANDING Firefighters Swarm American Airlines Jet After ‘Big Boom’ Heard One passenger said it was “like nothing I’ve ever heard before on a landing.” Janice Chen/Getty Images # 3

One person was hospitalized after an American Airlines plane blew two tires while landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, WGN-TV reported. AA Flight 41 from Barcelona was carrying 234 passengers and 11 crew members. One passenger told CBS News Chicago that he heard a “big boom,” “like nothing I’ve ever heard before on a landing.” First responders arrived on the scene, and passengers deplaned the Boeing 787 via stairs and were bused to the terminal. An American Airlines spokesperson told WGN that the 11-year-old aircraft was taken out of service for inspection. Fire officials said the person who was hospitalized is in good condition. “But in the end, it turned out well, nobody got hurt and, you know, just, glad to make it across the ocean,” the passenger told CBS. It’s at least the sixth time a plane has blown tires while landing at O’Hare since May, and the FAA has launched an investigation.

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