First COVID Case Hits Paralympic Village as Japan Battles Severe Outbreak

The coronavirus has now reached Tokyo’s Paralympics Village amid a major surge in new cases across Japan, the BBC reports. The infected patient is a Japanese resident—not an athlete—and now one of more than 70 COVID-19 cases that have been tied to the Paralympic Games, which are set to start on Aug. 24. As Japan battles a brutal wave of new infections, with 20,000 cases reported each day, the Paralympics will be played without spectators. The roughly 4,400 athletes competing will have to take daily virus tests, wear face coverings, and obey social-distancing protocols inside the village.