First-Time Climber’s Chilling Realization After 500-Foot Fall
The 24-year-old was told he could have died within hours.
A first-time climber has revealed the terrifying moment he realized he could die after plunging nearly 500 feet down Mount Shasta. Zubayir Kazi, 24, had never completed an icy summit before attempting the California mountain alone on September 10. Despite scouting part of the route five days earlier, he said conditions were “much worse than I expected.” After reaching the summit around 7:30 p.m., disaster struck on the descent. “Everything I had with me just goes out of my hand and I find myself flying down the mountain,” Kazi told NBC Bay Area. He lost his food, water, phone and light during the fall. Badly injured and alone, he knew he had to keep moving. “If I stay here and fall asleep, I’m going to die,” he said. Hours later, he crawled to base camp, where another climber found him and raised the alarm. Kazi suffered severe skin and nerve damage and internal complications, and doctors told him he could have died within hours. “When the officers came in, it was the first time I really realized how badly I was injured. They said, ‘You have no skin behind your leg,’” Kazi said.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.