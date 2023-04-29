CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fisherman Feared Eaten in Crocodile Attack
TERRIFYING
Read it at The Daily Mail
A fisherman is feared to have died after he was pulled into the water by a crocodile on a remote riverbank in Australia. Campers heard screaming on Friday evening as the man appeared to be pulled into the Kennedy River in northern Queensland, The Daily Mail reports. Police and emergency crews began a desperate search on foot, while a rescue helicopter flew in from Cairns, almost 250 miles away. The search is expected to continue into Sunday. So far, no trace of the man has been found. Three weeks ago, another man was attacked by a crocodile on a beach in Cooktown, Queensland. He escaped with injuries to his arms, legs and head.