ROCK BOTTOM Fisherman Trapped Under Boulder Uses Headphones to Save His Life A boulder rolled over the 28-year-old, leaving him trapped.

A 28-year-old Oregon fisherman has survived after a large boulder rolled over him at a coastal jetty—by using his connected earbuds to summon rescuers. Joe Little was fishing alone near Astoria early Saturday when the rock he had been sitting on suddenly shifted. He tried to stop it with his feet, but slipped as the massive boulder rolled over him, trapping him below the high-tide line. Unable to escape, Little used his Bluetooth earbuds to ask Siri to call 911. Police and firefighters struggled to reach him through the treacherous rocks and eventually deployed a drone. Sgt. Dylan McCoy spotted Little within minutes, even though only parts of his body were visible. Rather than move the huge boulder, rescuers removed smaller rocks beneath him, freeing him. A Coast Guard helicopter later hoisted Little from the jetty. He remains hospitalized with severe facial injuries, including a broken jaw, and is due to undergo an eight-hour reconstructive surgery.

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