Five Dead, Including Police Officer, in Shooting at Missouri Gas Station
Five people, including a police officer, are dead after a gunman entered a Missouri gas station Sunday night and opened fire, authorities said. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Monday authorities received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” at around 11:24 p.m. on Sunday. The shooter moved five miles around the city, eventually arriving at Kum & Go gas station and convenience store, where authorities said he ran inside and began shooting at customers and employees, injuring the first two officers who arrived at the scene. Authorities said he killed four people, three civilians and a police officer, before he turned the gun on himself. “In essence, we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up,” Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department said in a news conference Monday. “Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions.”