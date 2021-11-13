Five Inmates on the Run After Escaping Georgia Jail

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police are on the hunt for five inmates who escaped from a central Georgia jail late Friday. The group of five, which includes two alleged murderers, allegedly took a white Kia Sedona van from the Pulaski County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. All five are charged with violent offenses—one with a deadly home invasion, one with obstructing an officer, one with child cruelty, one with carjacking, and another with a double shooting.