A CURRENT OF GOOD LUCK Five People Found Alive After Three Months Adrift at Sea Four others remain unaccounted for. Gail Shotlander/Getty Images # 2

Five people, including two children, have been rescued after drifting more than 3,400 miles across the Pacific in a small boat for nearly three months. The group was among nine passengers who left the Micronesian islands of Murilo and Ruo on July 30 for a one-hour boat trip. A storm blew them off course, triggering a 10-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force before the operation was abandoned. On Sunday, villagers on Fanning Island in Kiribati spotted the survivors and brought them ashore. They received medical care and were expected to be transferred to nearby Kiritimati Island for further treatment. Fanning Island, also known as Tabuaeran, is a sparsely populated atoll in Kiribati’s remote Line Islands, far out in the central Pacific, with few medical services and limited transport links. The fate of the other four passengers remains unknown. Their families in Micronesia have been contacted, while Chuuk Governor Alexander Narruhn has asked for diplomatic talks to bring the survivors home.

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