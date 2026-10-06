Five-Time Oscar Nominee Dies at 76

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Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of a room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space, but between shedding pets and clumsy kids, our rugs take quite the beating daily. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle. Fortunately, there’s Ruggable. Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months.

Ruggable Black Friday Sale 25% Off Shop At Ruggable Free Returns | Free Shipping

Best of all, you can score up to 25 percent off Ruggable for the next 48 hours during its current flash sale. Choose from bestselling area rugs to cute doormats, plus a selection of designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all the hype is about while it’s marked down.