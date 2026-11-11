HE’S COMING RIGHT AT US Flight Chaos as Passenger Allegedly Tries to Storm Cockpit He is also wanted by ICE, according to authorities. Kevin Carter/Getty Images # 6

A United Airlines flight was plunged into chaos after a passenger allegedly claimed he had a bomb and tried to storm the cockpit. Rony Gomez-Alberto’s alleged actions on board United Airlines flight 2174 from Newark, New Jersey, to New Orleans on Monday forced pilots to issue a “Level 4” alert. It is the code used for an attempted or actual breach of the cockpit. He was allegedly acting irrationally on board the Boeing 737 MAX 9 before the incident, WWLTV reported. Gomez-Alberto was arrested on charges of communicating false information about planned arson and terrorizing, Simple Flying, citing FlightDeck, reported, and he was taken to Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gomez-Alberto was wanted by ICE. The plane and its 46 passengers and six crew members landed safely at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, WVUE reported. “United flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans landed safely following a disruptive incident involving a passenger on board. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival,” a United spokesperson told Simple Flying.

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