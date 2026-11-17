PASS THE BUCK Flight Disaster Goon Drops Ludicrous Excuse for Massive Fail The transportation secretary is offering no apology for the nationwide FAA ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is blaming everyone but himself after a catastrophic communications failure grounded flights nationwide.

The Nov. 13 FAA ground stop across the country triggered widespread travel chaos, with more than 12,000 flights canceled.

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The precise root cause is under investigation, but Duffy has blamed a communications malfunction involving one of the FAA’s newly installed routers.

Sean Duffy is trying to deflect blame for the FAA ground stop. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

According to his explanation, the device began generating approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds across the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure network. The resulting disruption reportedly affected aircraft communications and radar feeds at 17 Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

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Officials have denied that the incident was caused by a cyberattack.

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It was only the second nationwide ground stop since the 9/11 attacks. The previous stop occurred in January 2023, when an FAA system outage forced domestic departures to be paused for approximately 90 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the national ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety.” Marco Bello/Reuters

Yet rather than offering an apology to the thousands of passengers caught up in the debacle, Duffy has blamed the Biden administration for the new failure, accusing it of obsessing over politically correct terminology instead of fixing America’s aviation infrastructure.

“There’s a philosophy in the last administration that this department would run itself. You and I both know this department does not run itself. It takes leadership,” Duffy, a former Fox Business host and MTV reality star, told Fox News.

“And again, I think the last administration as well as prior administrations understood how bad the network was, but no one lifted a finger. No one rung the bell to tell America that you have a problem. We’ve done that. President Trump has led on this effort,” he added.

He then turned his fire on the FAA’s 2021 decision to change the meaning of NOTAM from “Notice to Airmen” to “Notice to Air Mission” as part of a push to introduce gender-neutral language, claiming Democrats were more interested in changing aviation terminology than ensuring the system actually worked.

Trump often blames Biden for his own failures. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

The FAA reversed that decision in February 2025 under President Donald Trump.

“The last administration wasn’t focused on the infrastructure of aviation. They were concerned about what names we use for cockpit,” Duffy said.

“They want to call it a flight deck or notice to airmen. They want to change to notice to air mission. They were concerned about the names in aviation, not the functionality of aviation.”

His remarks echo Trump’s own attempt to pin the blame on his predecessor, using a familiar tactic of deflecting responsibility for his administration’s missteps onto the Biden White House.

Breaking his silence on the crisis in a Truth Social post, Trump declared: “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.”

Donald Trump said the FAA ground stop had nothing to do with him. CNN

He added that his administration had the “knowledge and plan” to fix the flight control systems, insisting Congress needed to provide the money “FAST!”

Duffy, meanwhile, has refused to apologize.

“It happened on my watch, but we have to be clear: I am moving at an incredible speed that no one has done at the FAA or in decades, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing,” he told NBC News.

“But I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us, and I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats because it’s all of them.”

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