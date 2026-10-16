 Skip to main content
BARELY THERE

Oscar Nominee Shocks Red Carpet With Completely Sheer Gown

The actress wore the risqué dress to her latest film’s premiere.

Actress Florence Pugh attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 9, 2024.

MARIO ANZUONI/Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

By Natalie Demaree

Florence Pugh has taken Hollywood’s sheer-dress trend up a notch, wearing a head-to-toe see-through gown on the red carpet.

The 30-year-old Midsommar actress joined fellow A-listers to celebrate the world premiere of Taika Waititi’s new film Klara and the Sun on Oct. 15 in London.

Actress Florence Pugh wore earthy-toned makeup at the premiere of Taika Waititi’s new film, "Klara and the Sun."

Actress Florence Pugh wore earthy-toned makeup at the premiere of Taika Waititi’s new film, "Klara and the Sun."

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

The dystopian drama is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel of the same name that chronicles a solar-powered, human-like artificial intelligence designed to combat loneliness.

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character, along with Pugh, Mia Tharia, Amy Adams, and Aran Murphy.

Florence Pugh and Rachel Forman pose alongside "Klara and the Sun" actresses Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2026, in London, England.

Florence Pugh and Rachel Forman pose alongside "Klara and the Sun" actresses Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2026, in London, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

For the premiere, Pugh wore a sheer floor-length Rodarte gown with enchanting floral embroidery and dramatic sculptural shoulders.

Florence Pugh made a surprise appearance in a sheer gown at the premiere of "Klara And The Sun" during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2026, in London, England.

Florence Pugh made a surprise appearance in a sheer gown at the premiere of "Klara And The Sun" during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2026, in London, England.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI

Pugh, who often wears barely-there beauty looks, wore her hair half-up and accessorized with blue stone earrings, a statement ring, and silver heels.

Her makeup featured earthy tones, including subtle gold eyeshadow that brought out her hazel eyes, a faint pink blush on her cheekbones, and a soft taupe lip.

Sydney Sweeney wears a red satin gown and a center-parted blowout with neutral makeup for the 2025 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025.
SHEER DETERMINATION

Sydney Sweeney Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Top

Natalie Demaree

Fans of Pugh, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Little Women in 2020, raved about the look on social media, commenting on an X post that she “never misses.”

“The embroidery alone is doing more than most red carpet looks this year,” one fan said.

Fans commented on how much they loved Florence Pugh's red-carpet look at the premiere of "Klara and the Sun."

Fans commented on how much they loved Florence Pugh's red-carpet look at the premiere of "Klara and the Sun."

x

“Can’t believe she’s real,” another person added.

Pugh has often dared to bare on the red carpet.

After facing backlash for a transparent pink tulle Valentino gown she wore to the brand’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 show in Rome, Italy, she slammed critics in an Instagram post, writing, “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Actress Florence Pugh received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2019 film "Little Women."

Actress Florence Pugh received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2019 film "Little Women."

Sony Pictures Releasing

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” Pugh wrote in the post. “I was excited to wear it; not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during, or even now after.”

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, the Don’t Worry Darling star made it clear that she wasn’t going to adhere to unrealistic expectations for women’s bodies.

“I’m never losing weight to look fantastic for a role,” she said.

Halle Berry attends Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024, in New York City.
IF YOU'VE GOT IT, FLAUNT IT

Oscar Winner Celebrates 60th Birthday in See-Through Robe

Pia Bello

Play Video
Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW