COP OR DROP? Cop Accused of Twisted Scheme After Finding Man Dead Investigators claim a South Florida cop turned a routine welfare check into a years-long real estate grab. Broward County Sheriff's Office # 6

A South Florida police officer was booked on multiple felony charges after allegedly orchestrating a scheme to hijack a deceased man’s identity, access his private records, and take over his home. Authorities arrested Brian Louis Sguros on Oct. 20, following a joint investigation that uncovered his alleged actions after responding to a 2022 welfare call in Lauderhill—a suburban municipality near Fort Lauderdale. Upon discovering resident Dennis West dead of natural causes inside the residence, investigators say Sguros immediately inserted himself into the man’s post-death affairs. Detectives allege the officer falsely claimed to be a close personal friend of West and lied to county medical examiners by stating the man had no living relatives. Sguros then allegedly spent years maintaining the illusion that West was still alive—paying the home’s utility bills and property taxes under the deceased man’s name. To facilitate home repairs, Sguros forged West’s signature on municipal permit applications and repeatedly searched law enforcement databases to collect additional personal details. By Feb. 2025, Sguros officially filed paperwork claiming ownership of the property. Sguros now faces charges including official misconduct and criminal use of personal identification.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register