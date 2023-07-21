Cops Release Vid in Search of Suspect in Brutal Beatdown at the Movies
BRUTAL
Florida cops are searching for a man who pummeled a fellow moviegoer in a violent dispute over a seat that sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital. Cops say the viral beatdown occurred around 10 p.m. on July 10 after the victim told a man and woman they were sitting in the VIP seats he’d reserved in advance for him and his wife at an AMC theater in Pompano Beach. Footage of the incident shows the 63-year-old stepping back from the suspect after the two confronted each other face-to-face. Cops say the victim partially fell down the stairs, which the suspect took advantage of, wailing on the man’s face “repeatedly” until onlookers were able to pry him away. Cops say the suspect fled the scene and remains at-large. Footage released Thursday showed the alleged suspect casually leaving the theater, walking with a hand in his pocket along with a woman.