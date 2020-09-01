Florida Ditches Coronavirus Testing Company After Delayed Data Dump
SPIKING
The state of Florida is ditching nationwide testing lab Quest Diagnostics after the company attempted to dump close to 75,000 positive test results, some dating back as far as April. A press release from the Florida Department of Public Health says Gov. Ron DeSantis had directed all executive agencies to sever COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest after the company’s delayed data release on Aug. 31 resulted in a significantly changed case rate. Testing companies are required by state law to report test results in a timely manner. With Quest’s delayed data included in last night's reported cases, the state’s positive test rate increased by almost 1 percent. “To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible,” said DeSantis via a statement. Quest, one of the biggest diagnostic testing providers in the country, has previously come under fire for its lengthy test waits.