Florida Hiker Found Stranded on Glacier in Baffling Outfit
It took days to rescue the man from the freezing mountain.
A Florida man had to be rescued from a freezing, snow-capped mountain while wearing clothes more suited to a light stroll than a dangerous hike. The 39-year-old had managed to reach the summit of California’s Mount Shasta on Oct. 18, but fell through a snow bridge on his descent, seriously injuring his leg. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Forest Service Climbing Rangers and California Highway Patrol helicopters, then carried out a multi-day search-and-rescue operation. When the hiker put out his distress call, officials said he was only wearing “sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and running shoes, and was not equipped for an overnight stay on the glacier.” Strong winds and poor visibility also hampered the rescue operation. The man was eventually found in the early hours of Oct. 19 and was treated for his injuries, frostbite, and the onset of hypothermia. However, the team and the hiker had to spend another freezing night on the mountainside as conditions were too severe to transport the injured hiker. A CHP helicopter eventually reached the team and transported the climber to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.
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