Florida Teen Calls Escort, Is Robbed by Man Hiding in Backseat

A tattoo on the outer edge of Kimberly Ann Brown’s right hand reads “Forgiven,” but she’s anything but for her alleged participation in an armed robbery in Florida this month.

Eighteen-year-old Austin Young called a Fort Myers, Florida, number in the early morning of May 8 to request companionship, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. Brown, 25, and a male accomplice allegedly answered the call and picked him up from his home in a car. Then they drove out to a remote location, where, police say, a man in the back seat pressed what was thought to be a gun against Young’s back and demanded his wallet.

The News-Press reports that Young was kicked out of the car unharmed. He did not return requests for comment.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said it wouldn’t be able to provide an arrest report over the weekend, but online booking information says that Brown, 25, was picked up May 19 in Punta Gorda. Her hair, a bright pink in her mugshot, is originally red or auburn.

It seems that the would-be escort only moved to Fort Myers within the past year. On Facebook, she indicates that she graduated from Columbia College in Missouri in 2015 and began working as a driver at Pizza Hut in Fort Leonard Wood—also in Missouri—that May. She said she’d previously worked as a lab assistant and phlebotomist near her college.

But by the time she was picked up by police, the girl who once proudly posted her phlebotomist certification and played with huskies on Facebook told them she was working in construction 1,000 miles away. She’s being held on $100,000 bond for an armed robbery charge.

It’s not clear whether Brown has an attorney. Attempts to contact her parents were unsuccessful.

Police are searching for the male suspect who allegedly hid in the back seat of the vehicle and threatened the patron with what they believe was a gun. “She is refusing to identify the male suspect,” a spokesman for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office told The Daily Beast.

On Facebook, Brown often posts photos with a heavily tattooed man she appears to live with. They’re often seen riding in cars together, or making it rain with $20 bills.

His most recent video, posted on May 13, shows him waving a cash note in front of a small child. The clip is captioned “making money.” In comments below, a man mentions a mutual acquaintance who’s facing 10 years in prison and warns the tattooed man to be more careful.

Public records show that man was also arrested on May 19, just a few doors down from where Brown was picked up. His charge was operating a motor vehicle without a license, and he has since been released on a $2,000 bond.

A police spokesman did not return a request for comment on whether the tattooed man is a suspect in the armed robbery. Attempts to reach his sister for comment were unsuccessful.