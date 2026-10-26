PUT THEM... WHERE?!?! Florida Thief’s Wild Attempt to Hide Stolen $770K Earrings Backfires Tiffany’s had to meticulously clean the jewels after they emerged. The Daily Beast/Orlando Police Department # 1

A jewel thief who swallowed nearly $770,000 in diamond earrings in a bizarre attempt to hide his loot has been convicted. Jaythan Gilder, 33, was found guilty of robbery and grand theft over the extraordinary heist at a Tiffany & Co. store in Orlando, Florida. Gilder posed as an agent for an Orlando Magic basketball star in February 2025, persuading employees to show him expensive jewelry before snatching the earrings. He then fled, using force against a store worker who attempted to intervene. Florida Highway Patrol officers later intercepted him on Interstate 10, where he desperately gulped down the stolen gems despite their efforts to stop him. His plan spectacularly backfired when medical scans revealed the valuables inside his digestive tract. Investigators spent almost two weeks waiting for the diamonds to emerge and eventually recovered all four earrings. Tiffany’s cleaned and authenticated the jewels before returning them. Gilder, whose conviction was announced Thursday, faces sentencing on Dec. 7.

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