Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance
WRONG MESSAGE
Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Florida has become the country’s new epicenter for the Delta variant, with the state recording 22,783 positive cases Friday to break their all-time pandemic record. It comes less than a week after previously breaking it on July 31.