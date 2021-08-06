CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance

    WRONG MESSAGE

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty

    Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

    Florida has become the country’s new epicenter for the Delta variant, with the state recording 22,783 positive cases Friday to break their all-time pandemic record. It comes less than a week after previously breaking it on July 31.

    Read it at Associated Press