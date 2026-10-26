A PEELGOOD STORY Florida Woman Rewarded After 4AM Banana Costume Heroics A Halloween partygoer became an unlikely internet sensation after witnessing a spectacular crash. ClickOrlando # 3

A woman was rewarded after helping a motorist in a crash while dressed as a giant banana. Stephanie Oropeza was returning from a Halloween fancy dress party with her fiancé early Saturday when it happened. After the couple spotted an SUV careening off the road and smashing into the patio of The Moderne bar in Orlando, Florida, the aspiring nurse pulled over, checked on the driver, and dialed 911, ClickOrlando reported. The collision left owner Michael Nguyen facing a possible $50,000 bill for fence repairs alone, although nobody was injured. The restaurant’s security cameras captured the entire episode, and staff later shared the footage online in an attempt to identify their mysterious banana benefactor. After tracking Oropeza down, they thanked her with a complimentary dinner. “I feel like that’s the bare minimum you can do to be a decent human being these days,” Oropeza said.

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