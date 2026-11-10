'SERIOUSLY, HOW?' Food Network Star, 66, Shows Off Slimmed Figure in New Jeans Her latest video prompted fans to ask for weight-loss tips. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli’s post has prompted fans to ask her for weight-loss tips.

On Nov. 10, Bertinelli, 66, posted a video on Instagram showing off her outfit. In the clip, the One Day at a Time actress modeled a gray, short-sleeved cable-knit sweater with a jean collar from Macy’s and loose-fitting high-waisted Mersea jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

She lifted her shirt and turned to the side to better show the jeans’ fit, exposing her stomach.

In the caption, the Emmy-winner said she was “feeling good,” and her followers quickly told her she looked good, too.

In her Instagram video, Valerie Bertinelli lifted her shirt, exposing part of her stomach. Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

In three hours, the post had over 1,000 comments from fans saying Bertinelli was “looking great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A few popular comments pointed out that her jeans appeared to be a size too big.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Lost weight?” one fan asked, adding, “looking good.”

Valerie Bertinelli showed off her jeans from the front and side in an Instagram video. Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

Multiple followers wanted to know the secret to Bertinelli’s figure.

“What did you do to lose weight?” one fan asked. Another agreed, “I was wondering the same thing…”

Valerie Bertinelli’s fans asked her for weight loss tips. Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

A third fan who asked for weight loss tips concluded her comment with, “Seriously, how??”

Valerie Bertinelli at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards in Los Angeles in 2024. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

In March, Bertinelli told People that she had not tried GLP-1s, the weight loss medications popular among celebrities, but did not judge anyone who used them.

“I think whatever anybody does to help themselves get to a better place where they feel good about themselves, they should do it,” she said. ”Plastic surgery, GLP-1s, anything that someone else is doing that doesn’t affect your life, leave them alone.”

Valerie Bertinelli on “Today” in January 2020. Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In April 2024, Bertinelli told People how changing her mindset helped her lose weight after years of yo-yoing.

“I’ve learned patience,” she said. “Stop with the ‘lose ten pounds in a week.’ Why would you want to? If you want to start taking care of your emotions and your head and your heart, do that, and watch yourself release the weight.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register