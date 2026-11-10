Food Network Star, 66, Shows Off Slimmed Figure in New Jeans
Her latest video prompted fans to ask for weight-loss tips.
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli’s post has prompted fans to ask her for weight-loss tips.
On Nov. 10, Bertinelli, 66, posted a video on Instagram showing off her outfit. In the clip, the One Day at a Time actress modeled a gray, short-sleeved cable-knit sweater with a jean collar from Macy’s and loose-fitting high-waisted Mersea jeans.
She lifted her shirt and turned to the side to better show the jeans’ fit, exposing her stomach.
In the caption, the Emmy-winner said she was “feeling good,” and her followers quickly told her she looked good, too.
In three hours, the post had over 1,000 comments from fans saying Bertinelli was “looking great.”
A few popular comments pointed out that her jeans appeared to be a size too big.
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“Lost weight?” one fan asked, adding, “looking good.”
Multiple followers wanted to know the secret to Bertinelli’s figure.
“What did you do to lose weight?” one fan asked. Another agreed, “I was wondering the same thing…”
A third fan who asked for weight loss tips concluded her comment with, “Seriously, how??”
In March, Bertinelli told People that she had not tried GLP-1s, the weight loss medications popular among celebrities, but did not judge anyone who used them.
“I think whatever anybody does to help themselves get to a better place where they feel good about themselves, they should do it,” she said. ”Plastic surgery, GLP-1s, anything that someone else is doing that doesn’t affect your life, leave them alone.”
In April 2024, Bertinelli told People how changing her mindset helped her lose weight after years of yo-yoing.
“I’ve learned patience,” she said. “Stop with the ‘lose ten pounds in a week.’ Why would you want to? If you want to start taking care of your emotions and your head and your heart, do that, and watch yourself release the weight.”
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