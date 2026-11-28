BIRDS OF PREY Football Fan Takes on Two Rivals in Wild Thanksgiving Brawl The Cowboys lost both on and off the field this Thanksgiving. X App/Screenshot # 1

As the Dallas Cowboys lost 39-38 on Thanksgiving following a last-second field goal by the Philadelphia Eagles, two Cowboys fans were dealt a defeat of their own by a lone Eagles fan. A video of a brawl between the trio went viral, racking up nearly 3 million views in just 14 hours. One of the Cowboys fans was already on the ground when the clip began, while the other was taking blows to the stomach from a man wearing an Eagles jersey. The fallen Cowboys fan attempted to retaliate, but was picked up, thrown back to the ground, and apparently kicked in the face before the other Cowboys fan was thrown down as well. According to the caption accompanying the video, the altercation began when a Cowboys fan confronted the Eagles supporter for repeatedly screaming “Go Birds!” The caption claimed that the Cowboys fan’s wife then pushed the Eagles fan in the face, sparking the physical altercation. The brawl comes just one week after Mario Narro, a 36-year-old Cowboys fan, died in the hospital following an altercation with a San Francisco 49ers fan earlier this month.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options