Football Star Faces Murder Charge on Same Day as Commitment Announcement
BAD TIMING
Earlier this month, junior college running back Brandon Smith announced his commitment to Oregon State. Now, he’s being charged with an attempted murder that took place that very same day. Just hours after Smith shared his commitment to social media, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office said officers responded to reports of a fight near a public pool, where they found a 20-year-old man with serious injuries. They later arrested Smith, along with three other people in connection with the beating—all four were charged with attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy. “Detectives do not believe this was a random attack, the suspects and victim are known to each other,” authorities told USA Today Sports. Smith is currently being held on a $2 million bail. Meanwhile, his future at Oregon State is no longer. “The scholarship offer was rescinded when Oregon State learned of the incident,” the school’s athletic department said in a statement to USA Today Sports.