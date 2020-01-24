Former Child Welfare Worker Accused of Trafficking Foster Kids’ Mom
Prosecutors in Pennsylvania say a former child services worker faces human trafficking charges for coercing the mother of children in foster care to become a prostitute in exchange for a good custody recommendation. Candace Talley, 27, was handling cases at the Division of Children and Youth Services in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, when she allegedly recruited the mother. Prosecutors say she drove the woman to meet with men and took more than 25 percent of her earnings, also allegedly vowing to alter the woman’s drug tests so any drug use would go unnoticed. “It is truly horrible, and beyond imagination that someone who is responsible for ensuring the welfare of children would pressure their mother into prostitution for her own personal enrichment,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday. Talley, who is being held on $25,000 bail, faces two counts of human trafficking for financial gain, promoting prostitution, and making threats.