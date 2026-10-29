FIT FOR LOVE Fox Anchor, 36, Engaged to Millionaire Equinox Chairman, 62 The former “Good Day New York” anchor said she’s hoping to get married in Mexico, “with more mariachis and lots of tequila!” Alexander Tamargo/Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images # 1

Former Fox 5 co-anchor Bianca Peters is engaged to Harvey Spevak, executive chairman of the luxury fitness company Equinox. The couple has been together for more than four years. Peters, 36, told Page Six that she met Spevak, 62, while virtually interviewing him during the pandemic. They later reconnected at a party in the Hamptons. Spevak, who has a net worth of $100 million to $500 million, proposed last week at a restaurant in El Paso, where Peters’ extended family lives, with a mariachi band, a string quartet, and Taco Bell. Peters, who finished working with Fox earlier this year, didn’t elaborate on specific wedding plans, but she told Page Six that she wants to get married in Mexico, “with more mariachis and lots of tequila!” Peters left Fox 5 New York in May after nearly seven years at the station. Spevak was previously married to Rhonda Smith Spevak, with the couple having twin daughters, Piper and Romy.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register