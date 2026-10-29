Fox Anchor, 36, Engaged to Millionaire Equinox Chairman, 62

Former Fox 5 co-anchor Bianca Peters is engaged to Harvey Spevak, executive chairman of the luxury fitness company Equinox. The couple has been together for more than four years. Peters, 36, told Page Six that she met Spevak, 62, while virtually interviewing him during the pandemic. They later reconnected at a party in the Hamptons. Spevak, who has a net worth of $100 million to $500 million, proposed last week at a restaurant in El Paso, where Peters’ extended family lives, with a mariachi band, a string quartet, and Taco Bell. Peters, who finished working with Fox earlier this year, didn’t elaborate on specific wedding plans, but she told Page Six that she wants to get married in Mexico, “with more mariachis and lots of tequila!” Peters left Fox 5 New York in May after nearly seven years at the station. Spevak was previously married to Rhonda Smith Spevak, with the couple having twin daughters, Piper and Romy.
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