    1

    Ex-Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue Says He Won’t Run in 2022, Pushes Big Lie Anyway

    SORE LOSER

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

    Former GOP Sen. David Perdue won’t run for Georgia’s senate seat in 2022, he announced in a statement Tuesday that also, falsely, implied the 2020 election was stolen. “As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” Perdue wrote in an email to supporters. “These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.” Perdue failed to win a majority of votes in November’s election, and lost the January run-off to Democrat Jon Ossoff. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in the January run-off to win the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, is up for re-election in 2022.

    Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution