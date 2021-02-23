Ex-Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue Says He Won’t Run in 2022, Pushes Big Lie Anyway

CHEAT SHEET
Former GOP Sen. David Perdue won’t run for Georgia’s senate seat in 2022, he announced in a statement Tuesday that also, falsely, implied the 2020 election was stolen. “As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” Perdue wrote in an email to supporters. “These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.” Perdue failed to win a majority of votes in November’s election, and lost the January run-off to Democrat Jon Ossoff. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in the January run-off to win the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, is up for re-election in 2022.