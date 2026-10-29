MORNING WARS Former ‘GMA’ Star Makes Surprise Switch to Rival Morning Show The former “GMA3” host has joined the “Today Show” as a correspondent. # 2

Former Good Morning America host Dr. Jen Ashton has quietly joined the Today Show as a health expert. The host of the Dear Dr. Jen podcast left her role as Chief Medical Correspondent on GMA in June 2024 after 13 years. Today host Sheinelle Jones introduced Ashton on the rival show Wednesday to answer viewers’ medical questions. “Dr. Jen Ashton put out the call to her hundreds of 1000s of social media followers. And this morning, she’s sharing her professional opinion on some of what she heard,” Jones told the audience. Ashton is a board-certified OBGYN and obesity medicine physician and runs her own wellness brand, Ajenda. “I’m always on call for you!” Ashton told Jones after she thanked her for her expertise at the end of the segment. This is the second time Ashton has appeared on Today this month, first to discuss her women’s health-focused podcast. Ashton has also been featured on Today’s website, giving the “expert tip of the day.”

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