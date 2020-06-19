Former Iranian Judge Dies After Falling Out Bucharest Hotel Window

Read it at The New York Times
A former Iranian judge facing corruption charges died Friday after falling out a hotel window in Bucharest, Romania. Iranian Interpol chief Gen. Hadi Shirzad said he had been informed by Romanian Interpol that the former judge, Gholamreza Mansouri, had allegedly thrown himself out the window in an apparent suicide. Iran’s international police are conducting an investigation, Shirzad said. Mansouri fled Iran in 2019 after being accused of taking about 500,000 euros in bribes.