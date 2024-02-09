Former Mets GM Suspended for Faking Player Injuries
HARDBALL
The former general manager for the New York Mets was suspended Friday after an investigation conducted by the MLB found that he’d instructed team staff to fake injury records in order to create open spots on the team’s roster, according to the Associated Press. Billy Eppler resigned from his position in October on the same day the investigation into his conduct became public. Eppler has been suspended through the duration of the 2024 World Series, meaning he will be unable to get a job until after the season ends. According to a statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.” The use of a “phantom injured list” allows an organization to retain players, but not actively use them. Taking a turn on the injured list is beneficial for players as well, because they would be paid significantly less if assigned to a minor league team than they would while out of commission on a major league one. While the use of the “phantom injured list” is common throughout baseball, Eppler is the first to be officially disciplined.