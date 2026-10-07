Former News Anchor Learns Fate Over Shock Halloween Killing

Angelynn Mock, 48, a former TV news anchor, has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death in their Wichita, Kansas, home on Halloween last year. Mock had pleaded guilty to the murder of her mother, Anita Avers, a marriage and family therapist, and will be eligible for parole after 25 years, according to People. Mock pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in August, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed at the time. A probable cause affidavit filed by a Wichita Police Department detective in November 2025 states that Mock had told 911 dispatchers that her mother had been trying to kill her, so she stabbed her in return, according to People. Mock’s legal team said there will be no appeal. Mock worked as an anchor at KTVI in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also at KOKH in Oklahoma City. At the time of the killing, Mock was working in sales at a software company, according to the New York Post.
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