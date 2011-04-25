Former NJ Gov. Denied Priesthood

CHEAT SHEET
Former New Jersey Gov. James McGreevey has been denied his bid to join the priesthood of the Episcopal Church. The former politician famously announced “I am a gay American,” when he resigned from office in November 2004—but some say it was a messy divorce that did him in. McGreevey converted from Catholicism afterwards and then attended the General Theological Seminary in New York to get his Master of Divinity degree. Becoming an Episcopal priest is one of the required steps for the degree. Some church leaders have reportedly said that McGreevey’s high-profile divorce was a concern, and others questioned his motivations for joining. (Correction: An earlier version incorrectly stated that McGreevey converted to Catholicism.)