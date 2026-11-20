NEW FLAME Former SNL Star Revealed to Be Dating Reality Star The two were spotted at a New York theater on Thursday. Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images # 1

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is now dating reality star Sarah Jane Nader, the sister of model Brooks Nader. Brooks is best known for her reality series Love Thy Nader, which chronicles her and her sisters’ lives, including Sarah Jane. She modeled for Sports Illustrated after winning the 2019 Swim Search and landing the magazine’s 2023 cover. She then went on to appear on Dancing With the Stars. TMZ reported that Davidson and Sarah Jane have been seeing each other nonstop since they were spotted in New York in August. TMZ asked Brooks about the new pair around then, and she joked that she thought her sister, who is openly bisexual, was focusing more on women at the time. Sarah Jane and Davidson were previously just friends, but are allegedly “casually dating” now. Sources close to Davidson say they’re just friends, while others say they’re not exclusive and are still seeing other people. The two were seen again at an AMC movie theater in the East Village, New York, on Thursday.

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