Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead in Hotel Room
‘MY HEART ACHES’
Former NFL player Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room Monday, three days after police checked on him at the request of his family. The 38-year-old father of four—who was a a receiver for the Buccaneers and the Chargers—had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon since January. The Tampa Bay Times reports that on Feb. 11, relatives filed a missing persons case, and Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies located him and spoke to him the next day. Then at 11:30 a.m. Monday, a housekeeper found him dead in the room. The cause of death is under investigation, but authorities said there was no sign of trauma.
“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. Jackson played five seasons for the Bucs, before leaving the NFL in 2016. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”