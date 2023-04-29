CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former Prosecutor Convicted of Secretly Recording Sexual Partners
GROSS
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A former Burnett County, Wisconsin prosecutor was convicted this week of secretly filming his sexual encounters without the consent of his partners, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Daniel Steffen now faces over 10 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines after being found guilty of three felony counts of representations depicting nudity. In 2020, investigators discovered a series of videos on Steffen’s iPad depicting separate sexual encounters with two women, both of whom told authorities they did not consent to being recorded. Investigators said a witness reported that one of the women said she was having sex with Steffen in exchange for a lighter punishment in a criminal case against her.