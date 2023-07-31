Founder Prince Harry’s Visibility at Eco-Tourism Project Quietly Scaled Down
MYSTERIOUS
Prince Harry appears to have a reduced presence in an environmentally responsible nonprofit he founded. Travalyst, which counts Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Skyscanner as members, urges travelers to embrace sustainable travel and enables consumers to track their travel carbon footprint. However, Newsweek reports that when Travalyst relaunched in May, it did so without flagging Harry’s involvement in the project, and he is not a member of the board. Newsweek specualtes that his omission from the relaunch has contributed to a lack of coverage of Travalyst’s new era. Newsweek’s Jack Royston wrote: “It is not definitively clear why… its founder was not used to do what he does best—garner the attention of the world’s media. Even Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website did not note Travalyst has moved out of its pilot phase with a brand-new team.”